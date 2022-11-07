Developmental projects worth Rs 17.180b approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWD) on Monday approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 17.180 billion (Rs 17,180.908 million).

These schemes were approved in the 25th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23. The approved developmental schemes included Rehabilitation of Bund Road from Babu Sabu Interchange to Ring Road along with Provision of Underpass at Gulshan-E-Ravi T Junction at the cost of Rs. 4,959.317 million, Institute of Urology & Transplantation Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 6,369.170 million, Programme for Provision of CT Scan Service in Selected THQs on Outsourced Model at the cost of Rs. 997.200 million, Establishment of Chemical Block at Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, R.

Y Khan at the cost of Rs. 770.416 million, Rehabilitation of Jhang Gojra Road, Jhang at the cost of Rs. 1,521.367 million and Construction/ Rehabilitation/ Widening of Road from Dhal Bangish to Head Khokhra via Bhau Ghaseet Pur I/C Links UJC to Luqman and Ojhrian, Haji Chakk, Dhakkar via Kirariwala, Jhanddu, Chachian, Subhan, Randheer, Rajoo, Bhuddowal and Poranwala, Length = 57.30-km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 2,563.438 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.