Developmental scheme of Local Government sector approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a developmental scheme of Local Government sector with an estimated cost of Rs 62043.267 million in its 4th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 chaired by P&D Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a developmental scheme of Local Government sector with an estimated cost of Rs 62043.267 million in its 4th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 chaired by P&D Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain, here on Tuesday.

The approved development scheme was Development Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services-I (DREAMS-I) at the cost of Rs 62043.267 million.

P&D Board Secretary Sohail Anwar, all the board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.