Open Menu

Developmental Scheme Of Local Government Sector Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Developmental scheme of Local Government sector approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a developmental scheme of Local Government sector with an estimated cost of Rs 62043.267 million in its 4th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 chaired by P&D Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved a developmental scheme of Local Government sector with an estimated cost of Rs 62043.267 million in its 4th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24 chaired by P&D Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain, here on Tuesday.

The approved development scheme was Development Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services-I (DREAMS-I) at the cost of Rs 62043.267 million.

P&D Board Secretary Sohail Anwar, all the board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventu ..

Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventures with new #DubaiDestination ..

1 minute ago
 UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakis ..

UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengu ..

DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengue

3 minutes ago
 Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via af ..

Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via afghan-trans railway

3 minutes ago
 Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukra ..

Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Compa ..

3 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

3 minutes ago
Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian ..

Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian Leader's Meetings - Reports

5 minutes ago
 ADC directs to take action against those involved ..

ADC directs to take action against those involved in stealing water from Pat-Fee ..

7 minutes ago
 Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No P ..

Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No Place at G20 Table'

7 minutes ago
 US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier ..

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier by North Korea After Crossing ..

10 minutes ago
 U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Win ..

U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Winners on Voyage to Space Camp

10 minutes ago
 Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business