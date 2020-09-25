UrduPoint.com
Developments In Libya Give Hope For Peace, Oil Output Resumption Should Follow - Conte

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The recent developments in the Libyan peace process give grounds for a cautious hope for settlement, and the next step should be the resumption of oil production across the whole country, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said during the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

"Today we can look with hope to the timid but encouraging developments in the peace process in Libya. Its chances of success are tied to two factors: the respect of the Libyan people's ownership of an inclusive solution, and the essential mediation role of the United Nations. We must stop external interference and meddling," Conte said.

He added that the ceasefire has finally opened space for the intra-Libyan dialogue.

"The next step to take in Libya will be to allow for a resumption of oil production throughout the country, promoting an equitable management of resources to the benefit of the entire Libyan population," Conte said.

Last week, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced the resumption of oil production and export after the Libyan National Army (LNA) had reached an agreement with the western authorities and tribal factions to conditionally lift a blockade from oilfields and terminals for a period of one month - the duration of talks between the two warring parties.

Moreover, media have reported that the Libyan rival forces will engage in peace talks in Geneva on October 15. The negotiations will reportedly include about 80 Libyans and will be focused on the formation of a new presidential council and an independent government.

