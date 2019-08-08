DFID advisor visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

UK based Ms Alice Clarke, the Senior Policy Advisor for South Asia of Department for International Development (DFID), on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : UK based Ms Alice Clarke, the Senior Policy Advisor for South Asia of Department for International Development (DFID), on Thursday discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting.

On this occasion, SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar gave a detailed briefing to the UK based DFID team about socio-economic and human development of Sialkot on self-help basis by exporters, achievements, targets, future goals and problems of export-oriented industries as well.

Ms Alice Clarke, the Senior Policy Advisor for South Asia and Ms Petrica Seex, the Head of Economic Growth team DFID Pakistan, flanked by SCCI officials also visited several leading industrial units. They witnessed the processes of production of sports goods and surgical instruments. They highly hailed craftsmanship of the artisans.