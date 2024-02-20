DG AARI Inaugurates Early Cotton Cultivation
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Ayub Agricultural Research Institute's (AARI) newly appointed Director General (DG) Malik Allah Bukhsh has inaugurated early (Ageti) cotton cultivation here on Tuesday and said that early cultivation would play a pivotal role in obtaining bumper production
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Ayub Agricultural Research Institute's (AARI) newly appointed Director General (DG) Malik Allah Bukhsh has inaugurated early (Ageti) cotton cultivation here on Tuesday and said that early cultivation would play a pivotal role in obtaining bumper production.
During inaugural ceremony at Cotton Research Station Faisalabad, he said that cotton is a precious crop of Pakistan which not only provide raw material to the local textile industry but also help in stabling national economy by fetching precious foreign exchange up to Rs.30 billion.
He said that Agriculture department has activated its entire field staff to persuade and guide the farmers for ensuring early cotton cultivation over maximum space of their lands because early cultivated crops gives maximum production as chances of pest and disease attack on early cultivation are less than the late sowing.
Chief Scientist Cotton Research Institute Multan Dr Muhammad Sarwar said that approved cotton varieties including CKC-5, CKC-1, Ghauri-2, CKC-6 and ICS-386 are best for early cultivation from mid-February to end of March in different parts of the Punjab whereas farmers of Faisalabad, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawal Nagar, Rajanpur, Muzaffar Garh, Layyah and Sahiwal should prefer to CKC-3 and Hataf-3 for early cultivation up to 31st March.
The approved varieties have strong resistance against Ghulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) and different weeds, he added.
Chaudhry Abdul Hameed Director Agriculture Extension Faisalabad Division, Naveed Ismat Kahlon Director Agriculture Information Punjab, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Faisalabad, Dr. Muhammad Saeed Principal Scientist, Dr. Muhammad Asif, Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb, Amjad Farooq Senior Scientists Cotton Department AARI Faisalabad, Dr. Asif Ali, Muhammad Ishaq Shahzad Lashari and Dr. Qavi Irshad Deputy Director Agri Information Faisalabad and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region
CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 23
HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provincial exchange programs for stud ..
Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away
Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sources in North Khyber Pakthunkh ..
Chaman protests resolved, passport requirement remains: Jan
PTA launches data center to enhance service delivery
Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS
SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy
'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton'; Saqib Ateel
‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira
More Stories From Business
-
Europe stocks mainly climb after China rate cut1 hour ago
-
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government2 hours ago
-
PSX gains 4.49 points2 hours ago
-
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan's fish export after recent amendments in Inspection Rules 19982 hours ago
-
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations2 hours ago
-
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 150 per tola to Rs 214,4503 hours ago
-
Tractor assembling grew by 67.21% in first of FY 2023-244 hours ago
-
Delegation of Management Course Officers Visits SCCI4 hours ago
-
China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing6 hours ago