DG FIA nominates Amir Farooqi as focal person for KCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Director General Federal Investigation Agency, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, nominated Director FIA South Amir Farooqi as the focal person for dealing with complaints raised by business community of Karachi.

According to a press release issued by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Saturday Dr. Abbasi while speaking at an online meeting with representatives of business and industrial community also assured to look into the possibility of providing online hearing facility by FIA to members of business community.

"The online hearing mechanism could be set up for handling cases and notices being received from far away circles all over Pakistan to minimize the hardships being faced by business community", he added.

Sanaullah Abbasi stated that it was the motive of FIA to fully facilitate the business community and provide maximum possible solutions to the problems, besides paying special attention to business community's suggestions.

Informing about numerous initiatives taken for promptly dealing with digital banking and cyber crime cases, DG FIA said that business-friendly approach was adopted while dealing with such cases so that the economic activities were not stalled.

"Cyber crime has been rising as we are receiving a lot of complaints. Hence, we are making all out efforts and will try our best to resolve such complaint at the earliest", he assured.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary BMG A.Q Khalil underscored the need to simplify the visa on arrival facility at the airports to alleviate hardships faced by the foreigners, particularly businessmen at the airports.

He suggested publicizing progress and achievements of FIA in dealing with the menace of cyber crimes as well as the FATF conditions for money laundering so that the business community could comply with the same and accordingly carry out their transactions".

President KCCI Shariq Vohra, requested DG FIA to look into the matter of large number of notices being issued to the members of the Karachi's business community by FIA circles in Multan, Faisalabad and other far-flung areas In order to promptly resolve numerous issues being faced by the business community, Vohra proposed DG FIA to nominate a focal person from FIA who could look into the issues being raised by Karachi Chamber so that they could be amicably and effectively resolved.

Chairman of KCCI's Law and Order Subcommittee Junaid ur Rehman underscored to devise an effective mechanism for holding all such hearing in Karachi and if the cases were found not so serious, these should be immediately disposed of without creating more difficulties for businessmen and industrialists.

He also requested DG to enhance the capacity of system implemented for handling the cases pertaining to digital banking crimes and make it more efficient.