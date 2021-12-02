UrduPoint.com

DG IWMI Visits Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC)

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:37 PM

Director General, International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Dr. Mark Smith along with Country Representative Dr. Mohsin Hafeez on Thursday visited Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

Chairman PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali accompanied with National Coordinator (Water) Dr. Zakir Hussain Dahri, Director Climate Energy,Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Water Research Institute (CEWRI) NARC and Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Mastoi, Director Plant Protection, PARC warmly greeted the delegates, said a press release issued here.

IWMI representatives thanked PARC for constant support since operationalization of IWMI in Pakistan and provision of office space for setting up IWMI-Pakistan Liaison Office at CEWRI, NARC.

They briefed about the current and future programs of IWMI in Pakistan and sought collaborative support of PARC.

Chairman PARC after briefing the delegates on PARCs ongoing initiatives assured full support of PARC to IWMI-Pakistan for the future collaborative initiatives.

He particularly mentioned the poor plight of agriculture in Balochistan province and stressed to harness the untapped potential through resource optimization, provision of necessary inputs and adoption of best practices.

The delegates from IWMI sought technical assistance and partnership of PARC for their upcoming programs on Biosaline Aquaculture in the Southern Punjab and Sindh provinces and Bio remediation and agricultural use of Waste water.

Chairman PARC elaborated about PARCs experience in these areas and assured to partner in these collaborative initiatives.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by Chairman PARC.

