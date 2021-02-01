(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kh. Jalaluddin Rumi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the establishment of almonries in DG Khan Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kh. Jalaluddin Rumi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the establishment of almonries in DG Khan Division.

It was also decided to establish this facility in other areas after Fazala Kach, Vohwa and Darbar Sakhi Sarwar.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the traders' community for setting up almonries in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.

Both also discussed the project of solar-based water filtration plants in different areas of south Punjab. Jalaluddin Rumi thanked the CM for the allotment of land on payment for CCI building in DG Khan.

Talking on this occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by philanthropists and observed that serving the hoi polloi and providing food to the destitute strata is a worth-following blessed way of life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). The government was establishing almonries, along with shelter homes, and a system was being devised so that no one may sleep hungry, he said.

Jalaluddin Rumi also apprised the CM about the problems of cotton growers and the CM assured that good quality cottonseed will be provided for a good crop in south Punjab, especially DG Khan division.

The government would provide every facility to cotton-growers as the increase in the cotton crop would produce job opportunities along with increasing exports, he observed.

Jalaluddin Rumi said the business community fully supported the government efforts for the welfare of the public, adding that DG Khan based traders, earlier, helped in corona relief fund and almonries would also be run by them now. Along with it, different health and education projects were being completed in south Punjab, North Waziristan, Sindh, Balochistan and free medicines were also provided, in collaboration with the Punjab government, to hospitals in Multan and other areas, he added. The traders' community would assist in health and education projects in Koh-e-Suleman besides extending full cooperation for the development of backward areas of south Punjab. Meanwhile, stipends were also given to needy students of south Punjab including DG Khan, he further said.