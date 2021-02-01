UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Khan Chamber's President Calls On Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:12 PM

DG Khan Chamber's President calls on Chief Minister

DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kh. Jalaluddin Rumi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the establishment of almonries in DG Khan Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kh. Jalaluddin Rumi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the establishment of almonries in DG Khan Division.

It was also decided to establish this facility in other areas after Fazala Kach, Vohwa and Darbar Sakhi Sarwar.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the traders' community for setting up almonries in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.

Both also discussed the project of solar-based water filtration plants in different areas of south Punjab. Jalaluddin Rumi thanked the CM for the allotment of land on payment for CCI building in DG Khan.

Talking on this occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by philanthropists and observed that serving the hoi polloi and providing food to the destitute strata is a worth-following blessed way of life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). The government was establishing almonries, along with shelter homes, and a system was being devised so that no one may sleep hungry, he said.

Jalaluddin Rumi also apprised the CM about the problems of cotton growers and the CM assured that good quality cottonseed will be provided for a good crop in south Punjab, especially DG Khan division.

The government would provide every facility to cotton-growers as the increase in the cotton crop would produce job opportunities along with increasing exports, he observed.

Jalaluddin Rumi said the business community fully supported the government efforts for the welfare of the public, adding that DG Khan based traders, earlier, helped in corona relief fund and almonries would also be run by them now. Along with it, different health and education projects were being completed in south Punjab, North Waziristan, Sindh, Balochistan and free medicines were also provided, in collaboration with the Punjab government, to hospitals in Multan and other areas, he added. The traders' community would assist in health and education projects in Koh-e-Suleman besides extending full cooperation for the development of backward areas of south Punjab. Meanwhile, stipends were also given to needy students of south Punjab including DG Khan, he further said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Multan North Waziristan Balochistan Exports Business Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Job Chamber May Commerce Cotton Government Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Biden Postpones Foreign Policy Speech Over Incleme ..

29 seconds ago

More budget to be earmarked for newly set up unive ..

30 seconds ago

Tajik mosques reopen as government claims coronavi ..

32 seconds ago

Seven Spanish Care Facility Residents Die After Re ..

34 seconds ago

CPO introduces 3 new units in all police stations

4 minutes ago

Ashrafi condemns attempted thrashing of headmaster ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.