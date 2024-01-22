Open Menu

DG NADRA Visits ICCI, discusses Opening Of NADRA Facilitation Desk In Chamber

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DG NADRA visits ICCI, discusses opening of NADRA Facilitation Desk in chamber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Zulfiqar Ahmed on Monday visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He discussed the feasibility of opening the NADRA Facilitation Desk in ICCI, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the role of the business community is very important in the economic development of the country.

He said that the NADRA is ready to open its Facilitation Desk in ICCI premises to facilitate businessmen in NADRA-related services.

He said that the NADRA Desk in ICCI would also provide e-Sahulat services to facilitate the business community in payment and collection transactions.

He said that ICCI should also approach the Passport Office to start its services in the NADRA Facilitation Desk so that the business community can also avail of both services in ICCI.

The e-Sahulat is a network of active franchisees connected with telcos and banks to facilitate in payment and collection transactions, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI  thanked Chairman NADRA for taking prompt action on ICCI's proposal for opening a Facilitation Desk and sending a senior officer to ICCI to study its feasibility.

He said that the availability of the NADRA Facilitation Desk in ICCI would be a great positive development for the benefit of the business community.

He said that ICCI would also coordinate with the Passport Office to provide services of both organizations from the NADRA Facilitation Desk.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI also welcomed the initiative of NADRA to open its Facilitation Desk in ICCI and said that it would save time of the business community in availing of NADRA services.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that ICCI has already opened Facilitation Desks of some other organizations.

He said that the opening of NADRA Facilitation Desk would be another great achievement to facilitate the business community.

