DG NADRA Visits ICCI, discusses Opening Of NADRA Facilitation Desk In Chamber
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Zulfiqar Ahmed on Monday visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).
He discussed the feasibility of opening the NADRA Facilitation Desk in ICCI, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion he said that the role of the business community is very important in the economic development of the country.
He said that the NADRA is ready to open its Facilitation Desk in ICCI premises to facilitate businessmen in NADRA-related services.
He said that the NADRA Desk in ICCI would also provide e-Sahulat services to facilitate the business community in payment and collection transactions.
He said that ICCI should also approach the Passport Office to start its services in the NADRA Facilitation Desk so that the business community can also avail of both services in ICCI.
The e-Sahulat is a network of active franchisees connected with telcos and banks to facilitate in payment and collection transactions, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI thanked Chairman NADRA for taking prompt action on ICCI's proposal for opening a Facilitation Desk and sending a senior officer to ICCI to study its feasibility.
He said that the availability of the NADRA Facilitation Desk in ICCI would be a great positive development for the benefit of the business community.
He said that ICCI would also coordinate with the Passport Office to provide services of both organizations from the NADRA Facilitation Desk.
Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI also welcomed the initiative of NADRA to open its Facilitation Desk in ICCI and said that it would save time of the business community in availing of NADRA services.
Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that ICCI has already opened Facilitation Desks of some other organizations.
He said that the opening of NADRA Facilitation Desk would be another great achievement to facilitate the business community.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI meeting held36 minutes ago
-
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide1 hour ago
-
PSX turns to bullish trend, gains 657 points1 hour ago
-
PIDE issues radical ‘reform manifesto’ to revitalize national economy2 hours ago
-
China's Guizhou sees GDP up 4.9 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 35.33% to Rs 4.3 trillion in 1st half2 hours ago
-
Wheat cultivation grows by 7 % during current Rabi season3 hours ago
-
Wheat cultivation grew by 7 % during current Rabi seasin4 hours ago
-
Asian stock markets in red except for Japan4 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.600 to Rs.214,700 per tola5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 202410 hours ago