Open Menu

DG TDAP, ICCI President Unveil TDAP Facilitation Desk To Boost Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DG TDAP, ICCI President unveil TDAP Facilitation Desk to boost trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has inaugurated a new facilitation centre at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), aiming to assist the local business community in expanding its operations globally.

This initiative is part of TDAP's ongoing efforts to support businesses in accessing international markets and fostering growth.

The centre was officially opened by TDAP Director General Mohammad Naseer, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, and other distinguished former presidents of ICCI, said a press  release.

The event gathered key figures to mark the start of this important venture.

In his speech, Mohammad Naseer emphasized the Federal government’s commitment, under the leadership of Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, to making Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investors.

He outlined TDAP’s central goal of addressing the challenges faced by the business community, particularly in securing access for Pakistani goods to global markets.

He further noted that TDAP plans to conduct and participate in multiple international exhibitions during the fiscal year to achieve this goal.

Additionally, he announced the organization of the Pakistan-ASEAN Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and a Single Country Exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2025, to boost exports and investment in the ASEAN region.

Naseer encouraged the business community to actively participate in these initiatives to maximize their benefits.

He also highlighted that Pakistan’s economic challenges can be mitigated through enhanced trade. He stated that the Facilitation Centre will play a key role in connecting entrepreneurs, facilitating product showcases, and promoting awareness and mutual benefits among business partners.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi expressed his appreciation for TDAP’s pivotal role in enhancing Pakistan’s trade relations.

He regarded the establishment of the TDAP Facilitation Desk at ICCI as a significant step forward and anticipated that it would help drive business growth, foster innovative approaches, and strengthen connections with regional and international partners.

He expressed his optimism that with the shared commitment to increasing bilateral trade and exploring new opportunities for long-term economic collaboration across various sectors will definitely be fruitful.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Jakarta Nasir Indonesia Chamber August Market Commerce Event Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

5 minutes ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

50 minutes ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

50 minutes ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

1 hour ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

1 hour ago
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

1 hour ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

2 hours ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

2 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business