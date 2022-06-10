DG TDAP visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore Shahzad Ahmed Khan Rajput along with Director TDAP Khaild Rasool visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The Meeting was chaired by President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar.

During the discussion, the DG TDAP said that the documentation for the funds allocated to Sialkot Tannery Zone was finalized.He added that after the procedural work the funds would be released in coming weeks.

Heo appreciated the child labor elimination program of SCCI and said that the funds would be released soon.

Dr. Khuram Anwar Khawaja, Syed Ahtesham Mazhar Gillani, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Raza Munir, Majid Raza Bhutta, Shahid Raza and Executive Committee Members SCCI also attended the meeting.