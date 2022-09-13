DG TDAP visits SCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore Director General Shahzad Ahmed Khan on Tuesday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and met its President Mian Imran Akbar.

They discussed various issues of the SCCI members pertaining to the TDAP.

It was also resolved that the DG TDAP would extend the maximum support to projects of the SCCI.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President Qasim Malik alsoattended the meeting.