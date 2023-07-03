Open Menu

DGKCCI President Hails IMF Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 11:48 PM

DGKCCI president hails IMF agreement

President Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DGKCCI) Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas on Monday hailed the staff level agreement with IMF for a standby US$3 billion arrangement and said needed a clear roadmap under a long term economic stability and subsequent growth

In a joint press statement, Khawaja Ilyas, senior vice president Mirza Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and vice president Sarmad Saleem Khoja said that the development would help government take the immediate remedial measures to avert chances of troubles getting worse and move forward to enforce reforms under long term policy to revive the national economy.

DGKCCI office bearers stressed on taking concrete steps to broaden the tax net and introduce reforms to increase revenues, and exports.

Khawaja Ilyas said that the US$3 billion would help Pakistan overpower weaknesses in the macroeconomic situation.

He commended Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif government for securing the staff-level agreement with the IMF that helped revive a programme that had been facing suspension due to erroneous policies of the previous government.

