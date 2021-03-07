LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Directorate General Performance Audit Wing (DGPAW) Director General Muhammad Samiullah Teepu said on Sunday that the success of government was judged by the public service delivery, and members of parliaments and other stakeholders expected the SAIs (Supreme Audit Institutions) to address the quality of service in their performance audit reports.

He expressed these views here while addressing the concluding session of 105th International Intensive Training Programme attended by 14 countries via Zoom.

Three-week International Intensive Training Program in Performance Auditing was conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore. The training programme was attended by 42 participants from 14 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from all over the world including Pakistan, Kuwait, Zambia, Turkey, Yemen, Maldives, China, Oman, Bangladesh, Krygyz Republic, Nepal, Thailand, Botswana and Uganda.

Muhammad Samiullah Teepu mentioned that the purpose of the programme was to enhance the analytical skills of audit managers of the SAIs to equip them with analytical tools and techniques and to enhance their professional knowledge and capabilities in the regime of performance auditing.

The Directorate General Performance Audit Wing apprised the foreign participants that SAI Pakistan had been organizing this intensive training Programme since four decades for sister SAIs. "This is for the very first time that this intensive training program is organized virtually via zoom platform in wake of COVID-19 pandemic," he maintained.

The chair thanked all the heads of the participating SAIs on behalf of the worthy Auditor General of Pakistan for reposing confidence in SAIs Pakistan by nominating their dynamic and motivated officers to join the experience sharing exercise, which was primarily an event to demonstrate solidarity, trust and mutual respect among SAIs.