DGTO appoints observer for PCSTSI Elections 2024-25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Director General of Trade Organization (DGTO) has appointed an observer for Elections 2024-25 of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PCSTSI), said an official notification issued here on Thursday.

According to notification Mr. Waqas Elahi, Deputy Director has been appointed as an observer for the upcoming election at PCSTSI to be held on 23rd September 2024.