DGTO Demanded To Play Role In FPCCI Elections

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

DGTO demanded to play role in FPCCI elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Executive committee and general body representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) demanded Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) to play transparent role for its election.

In a statement issued here on Sunday after its meeting presided over by MCCI president, Khawja Salauddin at Multan Chamber , the committee and general body alleged that FPCCI elections were being rigged for last couple of years whose report has been sent to DGTO.

In last year's elections, UBG group's presidential candidate, Khalid Awan, won by five votes, it claimed adding that but results were changed and Businessmen panel's candidate was declared victorious which is unfair.

The facts about the engineered elections were sent to DGTO and despite several reminders, but the issue was still pending with it, the statement stated.

The business community has concerns over it because only a visionary leadership of FPCCI can enhance country's exports, it maintained.

The DGTO should play a fair role for registration and elections of trade organizations as it was a much important office for the organizations, the statement said and added that Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) also demands DGTO to give its verdict on FPCCI last year's elections and not to include votes of cancelled association and revise the licenses Registration of all associations in an unbiased manner, it concluded.

