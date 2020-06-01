UrduPoint.com
DGTO Extends Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Membership Renewal Date Till June 15

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:34 PM

DGTO extends Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry membership renewal date till June 15

On a demand of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Director General Trade Organisations (DGTO) has extended the date for membership renewal till June 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :On a demand of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Director General Trade Organisations (DGTO) has extended the date for membership renewal till June 15.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid on Monday thanked DGTO Shazia Akram for accepting the LCCI demand.

Now the LCCI members will be able to get their membership renewed till June 15.

They said that process of renewal remained suspended due to coronavirus.

