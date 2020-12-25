DGTO hailed for barring 15 fake trade bodies of Balouchistan in FPCCI election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The United business Group (UBG) on Friday hailed the decision of Director General Trade Orgnisation (DGTO) barring 15 fake trade bodies of Balouchistan for casting votes in the upcoming annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Talking to newsmen here, UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that it would pave the way for free, fair, transparent and impartial annual election of the apex body of the country's chambers being held on December 30.

He said the DGTO further ordered that Mrs Sonia and Mrs Mehreen Akhtar could not be nominees of Quetta Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the FPCCI election.

He also vowed, "We will also be successful in getting exclude another two bogus votes of Loralai Chamber of Commerce and Industry by submitting undeniable lawful documentary evidence." UBG Presidential candidate for FPCCI Khalid Tawab said that former FPCCI president Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai and Haji Jamal Uddin Achakzai had challenged these 30 bogus votes on the grounds that these 15 trade bodies were not existing anywhere in the province and how their bogus votes could be included in the final list for the FPCCI election?Khalid Tawab was fully confident that the UBG would sweep the upcoming Federation's election with record highest number of votes.

He added that all genuine voters from Balouchistan had assured SM Muneer and other UBG leaders of extending their full support to the UBG penal. "Our VP candidate from Balouchistan Ms Farzana Ahmad Ali Baloch and another UBG VP candidate Adeel Siddiqui have also returned unopposed from Sindh seat which proved popularity of the group," he maintained.

United Business Group's VP candidate from Punjab Pervaiz Lala said that 90 per cent voters from the province had publicly announced to support the UBG in the forthcoming election.