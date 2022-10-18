DGTO issues notice to FPCCI for not announcing election schedule announcement.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Trade Organisation (DGTO) has issued notice to the Secretary General, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for not constituting election commission and timely announcement of the schedule for holding annual election of the body.

Official sources confirming the development here on Tuesday said notice issued to Secretary General FPCCI reads as below "It is mandatory for FPCCI under Trade Organisation Act 2013 to announce election schedule in the first half of the October every year and constitute election commission for holding the annual election of the federation under rules 14 and 16 of Trade Organisation Rules 2013 respectively, copies, whereof have to be submitted to the office of Regulator of Trade Organisation,Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad".

However, the notice further added that "It has been observed from the record of this office that FPCCI has not submitted the above-stated copies which suggest that FPCCI has violated the provision of law contained in section 11 of Trade Organisation Act 2013 and rule 14 and 16 of Trade Organisation Rules 2013, is directed to submit justification within 3 days of issuance of notice as to why action against FPCCI has not been taken under the law".