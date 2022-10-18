UrduPoint.com

DGTO Issues Notice To FPCCI For Not Announcing Election Schedule Announcement.

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 12:50 PM

DGTO issues notice to FPCCI for not announcing election schedule announcement.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Trade Organisation (DGTO) has issued notice to the Secretary General, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for not constituting election commission and timely announcement of the schedule for holding annual election of the body.

Official sources confirming the development here on Tuesday said notice issued to Secretary General FPCCI reads as below "It is mandatory for FPCCI under Trade Organisation Act 2013 to announce election schedule in the first half of the October every year and constitute election commission for holding the annual election of the federation under rules 14 and 16 of Trade Organisation Rules 2013 respectively, copies, whereof have to be submitted to the office of Regulator of Trade Organisation,Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad".

However, the notice further added that "It has been observed from the record of this office that FPCCI has not submitted the above-stated copies which suggest that FPCCI has violated the provision of law contained in section 11 of Trade Organisation Act 2013 and rule 14 and 16 of Trade Organisation Rules 2013, is directed to submit justification within 3 days of issuance of notice as to why action against FPCCI has not been taken under the law".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Chambers Of Commerce Election Commission Of Pakistan October Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

33 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target for Netherlands

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.