Open Menu

DGTO Office Stops All Chamber Election Proceedings: LCCI Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:35 PM

DGTO office stops all chamber election proceedings: LCCI Spokesperson

Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) Office has suspended all the actions under Trade Organizations Act 2013 and Trade Organizations Rules 2013

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) Office has suspended all the actions under Trade Organizations Act 2013 and Trade Organizations Rules 2013.

According to the spokesperson of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday, among the actions suspended by the DGTO were the composition of Election Commission, Provisional Voters List, Final Voters List, Nomination for Executive Committee, Nomination for Officials and Post-Election Complaints.

It has also been clarified that the Islamabad High Court has granted a Stay Order on the order issued by the Director General of Trade Organizations on July 7, 2023 regarding the Chambers and Trade Organizations Election 2023-24 and the date of the next hearing has been fixed on October 5, 2023.

According to the spokesperson, the elections of the office-bearers of the chambers and trade organizations were conducted under sub-section 1 of section 11 of the Trade Organizations Act, 2013, while the elections of the executive committee are held under the Trade Organizations Rules, 2013.

However, after the order of the Islamabad High Court, the Director General of Trade Organizations has suspended all the actions under the Trade Organizations Act 2013 and Trade Organizations Rules 2013 and now it is not possible for the Chambers and Chambers of Commerce to hold elections in 2023.

The loopholes have also been pointed out in the Trade Organizations Rules, stating that the rotation clause has been omitted in Rule 21(13) of the amended Trade Organizations Rules, 2013.

Its trade organizations, excluding FPCCI, have remained unchanged for two years. The DGTO has given suggestions in this regard that either executive committee members of trade organizations, excluding FPCCI, should be extended for one year till the election for the entire executive committee is not held in the year 2024 or the affairs of the Executive Committee may be run with 50% of the members.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Hearing Chambers Of Commerce Election Commission Of Pakistan May July October Islamabad High Court All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwind ..

3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwindling biodiversity

3 minutes ago
 realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up t ..

Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up to the Impossible in the Next F ..

7 minutes ago
 22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

1 minute ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights sacrifices of tribal peo ..

1 minute ago
 Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom pa ..

Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom paid goods

1 minute ago
 40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 ..

40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 handed over to police

1 minute ago
Govt Model High School Havelian achieves 92pc annu ..

Govt Model High School Havelian achieves 92pc annual result in SSC

2 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Ij ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Ijaz Chaudhry in 2 cases

8 minutes ago
 Sheikhupura murders: ATC seeks report about mental ..

Sheikhupura murders: ATC seeks report about mental health of accused

8 minutes ago
 Speaker at workshop aim to eradicate gender violen ..

Speaker at workshop aim to eradicate gender violence

8 minutes ago
 SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

18 minutes ago
 WAPDA, KAPCO to rehabilitate houses burnt in Jaran ..

WAPDA, KAPCO to rehabilitate houses burnt in Jaranwala tragedy

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business