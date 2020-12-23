Dhabeji project to generate one billion dollars investment,1 lakh jobs : Meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The participants of the pre-bid meeting of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) were told Wednesday that the development cost of the project was approximately 120 million Dollars that would attract one billion dollars investment besides of generating 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The pre-bid meeting of the DSEZ was held at a hotel here, said a statement.

They were briefed that "DSEZ is a priority project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is well on course to be developed under Public Private Partnership through an international competitive bidding process." The Government of Sindh despite of COVID-19 outbreak has received huge interest and a number of bids were expected from potential investors.

Dhabeji SEZ was the most viable and commercially well connected SEZ in Pakistan. The zone would facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan. This project also enjoyed the unconditional support of Sindh Government .

Various sections including steel-foundries,automotive and auto parts,chemical & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, textile and garments and FMCG would be housed at DSEZ.

The Federal government has already approved funds of around Rs 4.3 billion to construct a dedicated grid for the SEZ which would provide up to 250 mega watts of power at zero point of the project to be completed by 2023.

Additionally, the funds of Rs 429 million have been approved for SSGC to supply up to 15 MMCFD at the doorstep of the project to be completed by December 2021.

Around 10 million gallons per day (MGD) water connection being provided by Government of Sindh through a dedicated water line.

A Jetty to connect Port Qasim alongside Dhabeji zone from creek-side was envisaged to facilitate export-oriented industries.

In addition, a dedicated railway cargo deck from the zone to ML1 near Dhabeji junction (Mainline1) was being planned to provide direct logistical connectivity with upcountry for transportation of finished goods.

It might be noted that the developer for this mega project would be finalized with the support of the National Development & Reform Commission of China as part of the industrial cooperation phase of CPEC.

The project was being executed through SEZMC on behalf of Government of Sindh.

The participants were also briefed about the project highlights and transaction structure. Additionally, a questions and answers session was also held to address the queries of the potential bidders.

The pre-bid meeting was attended by over 100 representatives of interested companies, besides, Director General Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit, Government of Sindh , board Members of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC), along with the Advisory consortium comprised of EY Fords Rhodes, RIAA & EA Consulting.

A significant turnout of potential investors including multinational companies and major Pakistani companies were witnessed.

The event was organized in coordination with BOI Islamabad, foreign investors, and Pakistan's commercial and trade officers in China, UAE, and other countries participated through video link.