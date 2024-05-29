Dial Zero Goes Global With New Offices In UAE And Singapore
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Dial Zero, a subsidiary of Nativ Global Holding, is excited to announce its expansion into new markets with the opening of fully functional offices in the UAE and Singapore
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Dial Zero, a subsidiary of Nativ Global Holding, is excited to announce its expansion into new markets with the opening of fully functional offices in the UAE and Singapore. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and underscores its commitment to serving the dynamic Middle Eastern and Asia-Pacific markets.
Zameer Qureshi, CEO Nativ Global Holding, commented on this new development, saying, “We are thrilled to bring Dial Zero to the dynamic and ever-evolving markets of UAE and Singapore, and contribute to their vibrant ecosystems. Through our extensive network of partnerships with global digital platforms and a highly trained team of professionals, we deliver the transformation that brands need—whether optimizing performance marketing, providing e-commerce solutions, or launching new products in new markets. Our AI-driven approach ensures that our clients can maximize the benefit of their advertising spends.”
In addition to its geographical expansion, Dial Zero is all set to launch a groundbreaking AI-powered tool aimed at simplifying advertising by providing a one-window solution for all digital advertising needs.
This innovative platform enables the launch of multiple campaigns across various digital channels, powered by advanced AI technology. The tool, developed in partnership with leading digital channels and local payment partners E Ocean and PayFast, features an interface available in both English and Urdu, with tutorials in regional languages and 24/7 bilingual WhatsApp chat support.
By leveraging global insights through its partnerships with leading digital platforms, Dial Zero has transformed the advertising landscape in Pakistan. Renowned for its insight-driven training programs, the Company has supported more than 400 local and international businesses over the past four years, helping them realize their true advertising and marketing potential.
Nativ Global Holding is a consolidation of eight companies with an integrated network of partnerships, providing platforms for creativity and data-driven decision making, leading to disruptive growth.
Recent Stories
Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry challenges: Jam Kamal
Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus
4 students to present Pakistan in IOI
Tennis: French Open results
Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM
Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug dealers
KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' chi ..
Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand
Dead body found in Attock
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation: state media
Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral trade up to $12b
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington
More Stories From Business
-
Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry challenges: Jam Kamal5 minutes ago
-
Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral trade up to $12b27 minutes ago
-
China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsellor47 minutes ago
-
Samsung Electronics workers' union announces first strike46 minutes ago
-
SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority1 hour ago
-
Container throughput at China's ports up 9 pct in January-April2 hours ago
-
Chinese SOEs maintain sound operation with growing revenue, profits2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 681 points2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,400 per tola to Rs 242,7002 hours ago
-
Economy improves as indicators stay positive2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Thar Coal: A game changer for Pakistan's energy and economy42 minutes ago