(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with Centre for Governance & Public Accountability (CGPA) is holding a 'dialogue on access to finance for conducive business environment' here in Peshawar on October 20.

The dialogue is being organized under the 'mobilizing economic reforms to keep critical space in KP' project, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The objective of the project is to identify key challenges to the economic development in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a whole and Peshawar city in particular and seek to identify key barriers for starting, formalizing, and growing business through a series of public and private dialogues (PPDs), focus group discussion s (FGDs) comprises of representatives from the business community, startup entrepreneurs, academia, public sector and civil society.

The final outcome of the dialogues will be key policy recommendations, which will be presented to the concerned authorities in Federal and provincial governments.

The first round of the dialogue has already been completed in which the private sector along with key government departments engaged in the facilitation of business and industry have participated.

In the second round, government officials responsible for the policy formulation are being invited to share the table with the business community and discuss, develop the best possible recommendations in order to improve access to finance. Startups and women owned SMEs will be focused in particular during this dialogue.