Dialogue on Pak- Afghan PTA items list in upcoming round: Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak dawood on Thursday said that Pakistan's request list for Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be finalized for discussion in the upcoming round of trade dialogue between both sides.

This will now be followed by sector-specific meetings so that Pakistan's request list for the PTA can be finalized for discussion with Afghanistan which is expected to take place at around middle of next month, the advisor said this on his official twitter account.

"I request all exporters to send their proposals to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) at the earliest" he said.

The advisor said that bilateral trade with Afghanistan has to be placed on a sustainable growth path.

He said that "I chaired the first consultative session with the stakeholders on the proposed Pakistan-Afghanistan PTA at the Ministry of Commerce.

He added that valuable inputs were provided by various stakeholders in the consultative meeting.