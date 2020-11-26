UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dialogue On Pak- Afghan PTA Items List In Upcoming Round: Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

Dialogue on Pak- Afghan PTA items list in upcoming round: Dawood

The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak dawood on Thursday said that Pakistan's request list for Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be finalized for discussion in the upcoming round of trade dialogue between both sides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak dawood on Thursday said that Pakistan's request list for Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be finalized for discussion in the upcoming round of trade dialogue between both sides.

This will now be followed by sector-specific meetings so that Pakistan's request list for the PTA can be finalized for discussion with Afghanistan which is expected to take place at around middle of next month, the advisor said this on his official twitter account.

"I request all exporters to send their proposals to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) at the earliest" he said.

The advisor said that bilateral trade with Afghanistan has to be placed on a sustainable growth path.

He said that "I chaired the first consultative session with the stakeholders on the proposed Pakistan-Afghanistan PTA at the Ministry of Commerce.

He added that valuable inputs were provided by various stakeholders in the consultative meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Twitter Commerce All Agreement

Recent Stories

Time to put on a show, says England skipper Morgan ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hosts inauguration of youth empowerment ..

11 minutes ago

High BP in midlife is linked to increased brain da ..

2 minutes ago

Video games are 'under-regulated': EU anti-terror ..

2 minutes ago

Constitutional rights of the residents of NA-56 to ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Parliament Refuses to Lift Martial Law in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.