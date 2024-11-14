Diamer Bhasha Dam: Ahsan Iqbal Calls For Immediate Land Transfer To WAPDA
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress and challenges of two major national projects: the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) and the Diamer Bhasha Dam.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Planning Kamran Rehman Khan, Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman WAPDA, Member Infrastructure Waqas Anwer and other key stakeholders to discuss updates and next steps, a news release said.
The 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, located near Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, holds great importance for Pakistan's energy needs.
Since its start in 2018, it has produced over 20,030 million units of electricity.
However, recent structural problems in the project’s Head Race Tunnel (HRT) have led to temporary power stoppages.
To resolve these issues, an international panel of experts, including a prominent Pakistani geologist, was appointed to identify the causes and suggest solutions.
The experts recommended steps to fix blockages and structural damages inside the tunnels.
Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed the concerned authorities to expedite repair work and develop a detailed plan based on scientific studies that could be able to justify the costs spent on the projects.
He stressed that the remedial work must provide a sustainable solution, ensuring long-term stability and value for the investment.
The meeting also focused on the Diamer Bhasha Dam, a key project on the Indus River.
This dam will store water for irrigation, help manage floods, and generate 4,500 MW of electricity.
Ahsan Iqbal directed the immediate resolution of land-related issues, emphasizing that approximately 18,000 acres of land belongs to the government, while the remaining land, for which payment has already been made, must be transferred to WAPDA to enable project commencement.
He instructed the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan to submit a report within a month regarding the official transfer of this land.
The minister highlighted that completing these projects will significantly enhance Pakistan’s water and energy resources.
He reaffirmed the government's commitment to overcoming any obstacles in these initiatives for the benefit of the nation.
