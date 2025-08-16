Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2025) The Federal government has announced a major cut in the price of high-speed diesel, lowering it by Rs12.84 per litre for the next 15 days while keeping the petrol rate unchanged.

The Finance Ministry issued a notification regarding prices of the petroleum products.

It mentioned that the revised fuel prices would be applicable from August 16, 2025, in line with recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and relevant ministries.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced from Rs285.83 to Rs272.99 per litre. Superior kerosene oil will now be sold at Rs178.27 per litre, down from Rs185.

46. Light-diesel oil has also seen a drop of Rs8.20, bringing its new price to Rs162.37 per litre from Rs170.36.

Meanwhile, petrol will continue to be sold at Rs264.61 per litre for the upcoming fortnight. Petrol is primarily consumed by private vehicles, motorcycles, rickshaws, and small cars, with price fluctuations directly affecting middle and lower-middle-income households.

High-speed diesel plays a vital role in the transport and agricultural sectors, powering trucks, buses, trains, tractors, tube wells, and threshers. Its price movement is considered inflation-sensitive, as it influences the cost of transporting goods, especially vegetables and essential food commodities.