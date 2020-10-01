Diesel prices reduced by Rs2.4 per liter, petrol prices to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has decided to reduce the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs.2.40, according to notification issued by the Finance Ministry here Wednesday.

The new price of per liter diesel would be Rs 104.06 against its old price of Rs.

106.46, it added.

According to the press statement, the government has decided not to change the prices of petrol which would be sold at Rs.103.97. Likewise the Kerosene Oil will be sold at Rs.65.29 and Light Diesel Oil at Rs.62.86.

These prices will be effective from October 1st 2020, it added.