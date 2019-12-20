Differences on Oil, Gas, Taxes Hamper Progress in Russia-Belarus Integration - Oreshkin

The progress in the road maps on Russia-Belarus integration is hampered over three blocks of differences on oil, gas and taxes, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday, following talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The progress in the road maps on Russia-Belarus integration is hampered over three blocks of differences on oil gas and taxes, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday, following talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

Oreshkin said that the countries had fully coordinated matters related to agriculture, communications, customs and alcohol market regulation.

"As of now, following today's talks, there are three groups of questions that block final agreements. These are agreements in the oil sector, agreements in the gas sector and agreements related to tax, These are three groups of questions that have to be solved to finalize all the road maps," Oreshkin said.