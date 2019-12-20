UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Differences On Oil, Gas, Taxes Hamper Progress In Russia-Belarus Integration - Oreshkin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

Differences on Oil, Gas, Taxes Hamper Progress in Russia-Belarus Integration - Oreshkin

The progress in the road maps on Russia-Belarus integration is hampered over three blocks of differences on oil, gas and taxes, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday, following talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The progress in the road maps on Russia-Belarus integration is hampered over three blocks of differences on oil, gas and taxes, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday, following talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

Oreshkin said that the countries had fully coordinated matters related to agriculture, communications, customs and alcohol market regulation.

"As of now, following today's talks, there are three groups of questions that block final agreements. These are agreements in the oil sector, agreements in the gas sector and agreements related to tax, These are three groups of questions that have to be solved to finalize all the road maps," Oreshkin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Oil Road Progress Vladimir Putin Gas Market All

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka struggle after Pakistan collapsed for 19 ..

8 minutes ago

KP Ministers meet President of South Korean Develo ..

2 minutes ago

28 shopkeepers fined Rs 285000 for overcharging, h ..

2 minutes ago

Pedestrian killed in accident in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

KP Govt approves Rs 400 mln for sports projects: A ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt doing significant service in education: ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.