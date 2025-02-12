Open Menu

DIG Highlights Punjab Police’s Success In Combating Organised Crime

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) DIG Imran Kishwar praised the Punjab Police’s efforts in reducing crime, attributing the decline to the force's dedication, strategic initiatives, and commitment to public safety.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he highlighted the police's ongoing support for the business community and the public.

In 2024, the Punjab Police successfully recovered Rs. 6.25 billion from criminal gangs through intelligence-based operations. They also tackled major crimes such as blind murders, targeted killings, kidnappings, extortion, drug trafficking, and child sexual exploitation. DIG Kishwar revealed that 88 out of 92 blind murder cases from the past year had been solved, demonstrating the force's effectiveness in tackling organized crime.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad commended the police's efforts, noting the vital partnership between law enforcement and the business community.

He expressed concern over rising financial scams and fraudulent activities targeting business owners and urged DIG Kishwar to intensify operations against these criminal elements.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman highlighted the growing challenges of law enforcement in Lahore, citing the rise of mobile-based scams, fraud, and the presence of underworld gangs. He called for further strengthening police efforts, especially with AI and drone surveillance technologies, to ensure the safety of businesses.

The LCCI leadership also emphasized the need for expanded operations against fraudsters, better security in industrial areas, and increased collaboration between businesses and law enforcement to enhance safety and security.

