DIG Highlights Punjab Police’s Success In Combating Organised Crime
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) DIG Imran Kishwar praised the Punjab Police’s efforts in reducing crime, attributing the decline to the force's dedication, strategic initiatives, and commitment to public safety.
Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he highlighted the police's ongoing support for the business community and the public.
In 2024, the Punjab Police successfully recovered Rs. 6.25 billion from criminal gangs through intelligence-based operations. They also tackled major crimes such as blind murders, targeted killings, kidnappings, extortion, drug trafficking, and child sexual exploitation. DIG Kishwar revealed that 88 out of 92 blind murder cases from the past year had been solved, demonstrating the force's effectiveness in tackling organized crime.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad commended the police's efforts, noting the vital partnership between law enforcement and the business community.
He expressed concern over rising financial scams and fraudulent activities targeting business owners and urged DIG Kishwar to intensify operations against these criminal elements.
LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman highlighted the growing challenges of law enforcement in Lahore, citing the rise of mobile-based scams, fraud, and the presence of underworld gangs. He called for further strengthening police efforts, especially with AI and drone surveillance technologies, to ensure the safety of businesses.
The LCCI leadership also emphasized the need for expanded operations against fraudsters, better security in industrial areas, and increased collaboration between businesses and law enforcement to enhance safety and security.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
More Stories From Business
-
DIG highlights Punjab Police’s success in combating organised crime3 minutes ago
-
NESPAK secures safe city projects for Dasu, Basha dams3 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at midweek opening5 hours ago
-
Cars' sale, production up by 51.48%, 45.49% respectively during 7 months5 hours ago
-
Chinese shares open lower Wednesday6 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1710 against USD Wednesday6 hours ago
-
China to promote high-quality development in copper industry6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 202510 hours ago