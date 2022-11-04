UrduPoint.com

DIG Safe City Assures To Improve Vigilance In Markets, Industrial Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Safe City Islamabad Police, Rommel Akram said that the vigilance for the business community would be further improved by connecting cameras installed in commercial areas and markets with the Safe City Project to ensure high vigilance and improved security in the city.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here on Friday.

Rommel Akram said that the installation of more cameras would increase the coverage of key locations and help to improve law and order situations in the city.

He said that the safe city project regulates the different domains of the security of the city by installing security cameras at different designated locations to ensure 24/7 surveillance of the city.

He said that there were many facial recognition security cameras installed at different hotspot points in the city.

An Eagle Squad has been established to ensure continuous patrolling in the city adding that community policing would be encouraged to increase the participation of the community in public safety initiatives.

Islamabad Police was promoting traffic and safe city education in schools to raise awareness about traffic rules and the safety of citizens.

He further said that the Islamabad Police intends to promote student policing to control the menace of drugs among the young generation and counter its handlers and suppliers in the city.

President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari appreciated the efforts of DIG Safe City for connecting the cameras with the safe city project as it would improve the security situation in business areas.

He said that the police patrolling in markets and industrial areas should be increased to curb the incidents of thefts, mobile snatching and other crimes in business areas and the city.

He said that the security situation in the Kahuta Industrial Area is not satisfactory due to which the women entrepreneurs are feeling insecure and stressed that the police patrolling in that industrial area should be increased.

He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with Islamabad Police to make the Capital a crime-free city.

Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Vice President ICCI Azhar ul islam Zafar, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Ch. Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Ejaz, Maqsood Tabish, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Akhtar Hussain, Dr Muhammad Usman, Khalid Chaudhry, Shaukat Hayat and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted various police-related issues of their markets that needed the close attention of Islamabad Police for redress.

