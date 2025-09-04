Digital collaboration with China to transform Pakistan into regional tech hub: PCJCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) is proud to recognise the expanding cooperation between China and Pakistan in the fields of digital entrepreneurship, e-commerce, and technology-driven economic development.

During a think-tank session held here Thursday, PCJCCI Acting President Zafar Iqbal said that as part of ongoing bilateral engagements, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and technology leaders from both countries are increasingly collaborating to create a dynamic, innovation-led digital economy.

He added that Pakistani startups, particularly in the e-commerce sector, are taking inspiration from successful Chinese models. He noted that Chinese companies have played a significant role in shaping the digital ecosystem in Pakistan. From payment systems to logistics and core technology, China’s advancements offer a valuable roadmap for entrepreneurs in emerging markets like ours. "Stronger cross-border collaboration is a key to accelerating our growth," he remarked.

On this occasion, the joint chamber's EC Member Aamir Ali said that in recent years, many Chinese firms have established local offices and production facilities in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones, especially in Islamabad and surrounding regions.

These include manufacturing, logistics, and technology development units. "We are actively inviting more Chinese tech companies to set up operations here. Our goal is to support their expansion not only across Pakistan, but also into the broader middle East, Africa, and Europe, transforming our country into a regional digital gateway," he mentioned.

Speaking about broader impact of digitalization, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General, emphasized that global digital revolution is reshaping economies worldwide. IT has become a cornerstone of development, innovation, and inclusion. Both Pakistan and China have made significant progress in harnessing this potential to drive economic transformation. The PCJCCI remains committed to fostering this growing partnership through joint ventures, knowledge exchange, and investment facilitation. As digital collaboration deepens, Pakistan is poised to become a vital player in the regional technology landscape, with China as a key strategic partner.