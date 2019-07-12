UrduPoint.com
Digital Currency Worth $32Mln Stolen From Japanese Bitcoin Trader - Reports

Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:48 PM

Digital Currency Worth $32Mln Stolen from Japanese Bitcoin Trader - Reports

Japan's cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint said Friday it had been hacked for 3.5 billion yen ($32 million) and had to halt its operations, according to local media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Japan's cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint said Friday it had been hacked for 3.5 billion Yen ($32 million) and had to halt its operations, according to local media.

It noticed an irregular outflow of Ripple Currency and checked its hot wallet system, which stored five cryptocurrencies, to find other digital coins had been stolen, the Kyodo news agency said.

Hacked assets include about 2.5 billion yen owned by Bitpoint customers, with the rest being the company's holdings.

The Tokyo-based exchange was one of the companies ordered by the Japanese financial watchdog last year to tighten internal controls after some 53 billion yen was stolen in the Coincheck hack.

