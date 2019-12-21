UrduPoint.com
Digital Economy To Create 2 Million Jobs In Next Two Years: Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Digital economy in Pakistan has a huge potential for creating 2 million jobs and boosting the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) up to the level of $ 40 billion in next couple of years.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (RCCI) President Saboor Malik in a statement urged the government of Pakistan to adopt new dimensions of economy as digital platform had been rapidly growing around the world and country like Pakistan was still far behind in this race.

The Federal cabinet had already approved the E-commerce policy for promoting the digital culture and paperless trade to help enhance the trade volume, he said.

However, digital platform for e payments is need of the hour. More than 66 percent of payments for e-shopping were being made as Cash on Delivery (COD) which did not reflect the true sense of digital platform, he added.

The RCCI president remarked that Pakistan had a huge participation in global mobile market, with over 160 million mobile phone subscribers and around 150 million internet users.

Digital transactions were increasing rapidly and had already reached 20 per cent of overall transactions in the developed economies. Digitalisation would have a serious impact on jobs transformation, he cautioned.

He suggested that the government must overhaul the whole banking infrastructure and encourage businesses, retailers, petrol pumps, PIA, Railways ticketing, superstores, schools and colleges to introduce payment gateways and banks should offer credit cards to businessmen.

Through the evolution of 'Digital Economy', Pakistan could rapidly achieve its economic agenda in all major sectors including trade and E-commerce, education and health for economic growth in the country, he further added. "We can improve public services in different sectors by adopting the modern digital tools for providing rapid services to the people", he said.

