Digital Edition Of Hannover Messe-2021 To Be Held On April 12-16

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:46 PM

The Indonesian embassy in Islamabad has said that the digital edition of the Hannover Messe-2021 will be held on April 12-16, 2021 virtually

According to a press release issued by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muladi staff of the Economic Department of the Indonesian Embassy Islamabad said that it was an exhibition that would focus on a variety of current issues of technology and manufacturing industry solutions, including the application of technology in the 4th industrial revolution.

He said that the Government of Indonesia will participate in it to carry out the theme of "Making Indonesia 4.

0" with a tagline of "Connect to Accelerate." He said that Indonesia will be represented by 156 participants consisting of large-scale industrial companies, small and medium-sized industries (SMIs) and start-ups, industrial estates, industrial associations,Government-Owned Enterprises (BUMN), as well as ministries and institutions. President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that this event will provide a unique opportunity to Pakistani importers to directly interact with Indonesian exporters along with their products.

