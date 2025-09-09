Digital Pakistan Initiative empowering youth, entrepreneurs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that Digital Pakistan Initiative was empowering youth, entrepreneurs and Industry in order to revolutionize the manufacturing sector of the country.

Addressing the International Summit on Redefining Digital Manufacturing the minister

commending Octave Technology Solutions (OTS) for organizing a timely and impactful event.

The event brought together national and international experts, industry leaders, and practitioners under one roof, said a press release.

The minister emphasized that manufacturing has historically been the backbone of national economies, yet in today’s interconnected world, competitiveness no longer rests on production capacity alone.

He stated that nations must embrace digital technologies, automation, and advanced engineering solutions in order to keep pace with global innovation.

He observed that cutting-edge tools such as 3D scanning, reverse engineering, additive manufacturing, and precision metrology are redefining industries worldwide, and Pakistan must adapt swiftly if it is to secure its place in the global supply chain.

Rana Tanveer Hussain underlined that the Government of Pakistan has placed industrial modernization and digital transformation at the heart of its economic strategy.

He noted that the establishment of the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2025 is a major milestone, providing an apex platform to lead the national digital transformation, frame the National Digital Masterplan, enforce governance standards, and enable Industry 4.0 adoption.

He further highlighted that through the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), high-tech hubs such as Islamabad Technopolis are being developed to promote research, digital manufacturing, and global partnerships.

He added that the Engineering Development board (EDB) is working rigorously to upgrade the industrial sector, particularly in automotive, machinery, and engineering value chains, while the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP), inaugurated in 2023, is positioning Pakistan as a center for aerospace, cyber, and frontier technologies.

At the same time, the Digital Pakistan Initiative is rapidly expanding connectivity, enhancing innovation, and creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and youth development.

The minister lauded the contributions of Octave Technology Solutions (OTS), describing it as a homegrown pioneer of digital manufacturing.

He acknowledged that by introducing advanced services in 3D scanning, reverse engineering, and digital prototyping, OTS is filling a critical gap in Pakistan’s industrial innovation ecosystem.

He stressed that such indigenous enterprises represent the true spirit of innovation and demonstrate how local technology providers can drive national transformation.

Concluding his remarks, Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed confidence that the summit would mark the beginning of long-term partnerships, actionable strategies, and collective resolve to accelerate Pakistan’s journey towards digital industrialization. He noted that the exchange of knowledge and expertise at such platforms is vital to preparing Pakistan for a future where technology, creativity, and competitiveness will determine national strength.