ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The experts on Thursday urged to build up 'Digital Skills' for promoting the technological innovation to Improve Pakistan's Global Competitiveness rankings of World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2021.

Extreme Commerce to Collaborate with Mishal/World Economic Forum (WEF) to Improve Competitiveness Data on Digital Skills and Jobs of Tomorrow in Pakistan, they said while addressing to the launching of 'Executive Opinion Survey' carried out nationally by Mishal Pakistan.

They said the Executive Opinion Survey, helps to identify some common features that help how Pakistan better manage the impact of the pandemic on its economy and its people.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan, Amir Jahangir a Country Partner Institute of the New Economy and Societies Platform, World Economic said, "Governments needs to devise systems to use digital technologies for the welfare of the people." He said the tax regimes on technologies that help fight COVID-19 should be given breaks to create more value for the citizens.

He further said, "the economic well-being of the society improves by giving preferential preferences to the tools and technologies that enable people to work from home, sustain health and be connected. " He said this includes the hardware, software and the medium of internet that was required to carry out the business.

Founder of Extreme Commerce, Sunny Ali said "we are enabling our platform for the people to benefit from the platform.

The 100+ Digital Skills were open to public, so they could learn and start accommodating themselves in the new digital environment, he said.

He said, "we are especially encouraging the students and youth in universities and across the country to benefit from Extreme Commerce's Video Boot Camp, so they could build their digital skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) economy and the possible post Covid-19 scenarios.

Ali said that before the COVID-19 crisis, despite the significant expansions of ICT access, ICT availability and use remained far from universal.

The COVID-19 crisis had accelerated digitalization in advanced economies and made catching up more difficult for countries or regions that were lagging before the crisis, he said.

Founder of Extreme Commerce said that for several years before the crisis, skills mismatches, talent shortages and increasing misalignment between incentives and rewards for workers had been flagged as problematic for advancing productivity, prosperity, and inclusion.

Because of the pandemic and subsequent acceleration of technology adoption, these challenges had become even more pronounced and compounded further by permanent and temporary losses of employment and income, he said.

He said to catch up with the global skills development, Pakistan needed to focus in the revival phase on gradually transitioning from furlough schemes to new labour market opportunities, scaling up reskilling and upskilling programmes and rethinking active labour market policies.

He further said the country's leadership needed to work to update education curricula and expand investment in the skills needed for jobs in "markets of tomorrow", especially the digital skills, enabling opportunities of work from home.

Ali informed that Pakistan had vaccinated more than 1 million elderly people in the last two months.

He said the country had purchased 78 percent of its total available and expected COVID-19 vaccine stock till June 2021.

Future orders are already in place to keep the vaccination process smooth.

Almost 18.7 million doses will be administered by June 2021.

He said the Executive Opinion Survey, carried out nationally by Mishal Pakistan would be based on the assessment of business leader's first economic digitization and digital skills, safety nets and financial soundness, governance and planning and health system and research capacity had contributed to countries' resilience to the health crisis.

Extreme Commerce has earlier signed a memorandum of understanding with Mishal Pakistan to mainstream e-commerce in Pakistan, this included capacity building initiatives for the media and industry players, training, seminars, and workshops, he added.

With this partnership, both the organizations are also creating a media fellowship program on e-commerce and digital trade.

He further said that extreme Commerce was Pakistan's first EdTech start up with a sole focus on skills development and capacity building within the E-Commerce and digital arena.

Founded in 2017, it is the largest community of its kind in Pakistan, with well over half a million members and over 100+ courses and income streams to choose from.

Extreme Commerce estimates that by 2025, it will foster a community of over 1 million strong, generating well over $1 billion in inward remittance for Pakistan.

As the number one freelancing nation in the world, Pakistan needs to improve its Global Ranking of 73 Amongst 141 Countries on Digital Skills for active population.

Pakistan has shown resilience in its struggle against COVID-19.

Giving preferences to the challenges and institutionalizing efforts to fight COVID-19 greatly enhances Pakistan's chances to improve its ranking on the Global Competitiveness Index 2021. Pakistan ranks at 110 among 141 countries on the rankings measured in 2019.

The 2020 was a pause year for the Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum (WEF) due to lack of global data because of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Mandated by the national command and operation Center (NCOC), businesses must enforce work from home policy with a maximum 50 percent attendance for businesses and officials at all levels.

The government has estimated digital skills, globally referred to as online outsourcing, is expected to generate gross service revenue between $15 billion and $25 billion in 2021.