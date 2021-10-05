UrduPoint.com

Digital System Introduced To Streamline Technical Education: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Digital system introduced to streamline technical education: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that digital system had been introduced to streamline technical education.

In a meeting with delegation of heads of technical institutes here, the process of online registration of private and government technical institutes in Punjab Skill Development Authority (PSDA) is in progress under this modern system. So far, more than 1,300 technical institutes have applied online for registration with the PSDA.

"It is a fully automated system right from submission of application to issuance of registration certificate," he added.

The Provincial Minister said that technical education courses had been adapted in accordance with present day requirements, adding that effective technical education was needed to eradicate poverty and unemployment from the country.

The Punjab government has taken unprecedented steps for the promotion of technical education, he said, citing that establishment of four new technical universities in the province was also a big step of the government to promote technical education.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that public and private technical institutes were being broughtunder the umbrella of Punjab Skill Development Authority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

36 minutes ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

20 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

21 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

39 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanet ..

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanetary mission

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.