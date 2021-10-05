Digital system introduced to streamline technical education: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that digital system had been introduced to streamline technical education.

In a meeting with delegation of heads of technical institutes here, the process of online registration of private and government technical institutes in Punjab Skill Development Authority (PSDA) is in progress under this modern system. So far, more than 1,300 technical institutes have applied online for registration with the PSDA.

"It is a fully automated system right from submission of application to issuance of registration certificate," he added.

The Provincial Minister said that technical education courses had been adapted in accordance with present day requirements, adding that effective technical education was needed to eradicate poverty and unemployment from the country.

The Punjab government has taken unprecedented steps for the promotion of technical education, he said, citing that establishment of four new technical universities in the province was also a big step of the government to promote technical education.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that public and private technical institutes were being broughtunder the umbrella of Punjab Skill Development Authority.