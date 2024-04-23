Open Menu

Digital Technologies Play Significant Role In Economic Growth: Shaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja Tuesday said that digital technologies play a significant role in economic in the current era.

Speaking at the Leaders in Islamabad business Summit, she highlighted the government's unwavering commitment, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to foster digital transformation nationwide.

"We are actively pursuing various initiatives aimed at digitization," she said.

The minister said that the youth were the asset of the country and stressed the need for capacity building and channeling their energies effectively.

Shaza acknowledged the contribution of the private sector in the digitization journey, and pledged full government support to facilitate their endeavors.

Efforts were already in motion to bolster entrepreneurship and cultivate startup ecosystems, aligning with the prime minister's vision, she said.

"Our dedication lies in bridging the digital gap across the country," she emphasized, calling upon global tech leaders and policymakers to join hands in shaping Pakistan's digital future.

The minister assured that addressing the concerns of freelancers stands as a top priority on the government's agenda.

