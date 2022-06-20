Digital technology be used in fashion industry to attract foreign markets: Mian Kashif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday stressed the need for using the latest digital technologies for market-driven modern designs to attract local and foreign investors.

Talking to a delegation of Furniture exporters led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza Arain, he said modern technology was reshaping the fashion industry which encompassed many different small and niche industries.

He said it was a form of art dedicated to the creation of clothing and other lifestyle accessories.

He said "we are today living in the 5th industrial revolution and fashion is shifting from mass production to mass customization in which advanced digital and robotic technologies are used to meet the customers-driven demands of local and global markets.

" He said for many centuries, we were passing through four industry revolutions, fashion had evolved from craftsmanship to one of the most powerful industries in the entire world.

Mian Kashif said now the advent of new technologies and machinery had helped to enhance the supply chain and scale of production of fashion goods to fashion process, however, had remained mostly unchanged until the 21st century.

He said the integrated use of digital technologies was driving a dramatic shift in corporate culture that required constant challenging of the status quo, stimulating brands to rethink their relationship with the latest market trends, disrupting the supply chain and reshaping apparel manufacturing, leading the way to more sustainable fabrics and production methods.