UrduPoint.com

Digital Technology Be Used In Fashion Industry To Attract Foreign Markets: Mian Kashif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Digital technology be used in fashion industry to attract foreign markets: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday stressed the need for using the latest digital technologies for market-driven modern designs to attract local and foreign investors.

Talking to a delegation of Furniture exporters led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza Arain, he said modern technology was reshaping the fashion industry which encompassed many different small and niche industries.

He said it was a form of art dedicated to the creation of clothing and other lifestyle accessories.

He said "we are today living in the 5th industrial revolution and fashion is shifting from mass production to mass customization in which advanced digital and robotic technologies are used to meet the customers-driven demands of local and global markets.

" He said for many centuries, we were passing through four industry revolutions, fashion had evolved from craftsmanship to one of the most powerful industries in the entire world.

Mian Kashif said now the advent of new technologies and machinery had helped to enhance the supply chain and scale of production of fashion goods to fashion process, however, had remained mostly unchanged until the 21st century.

He said the integrated use of digital technologies was driving a dramatic shift in corporate culture that required constant challenging of the status quo, stimulating brands to rethink their relationship with the latest market trends, disrupting the supply chain and reshaping apparel manufacturing, leading the way to more sustainable fabrics and production methods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Technology Market From Industry

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

4 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

36 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

55 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.