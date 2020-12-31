UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Digitalization Promotes China's Social, Economic Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:17 PM

Digitalization promotes China's social, economic development

From travel records to help fight the COVID-19 epidemic to QR codes on parcels that are scanned before delivery, as well as online courses taken by Chinese students at home, more and more digital technologies are becoming integral parts of life in China

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :From travel records to help fight the COVID-19 epidemic to QR codes on parcels that are scanned before delivery, as well as online courses taken by Chinese students at home, more and more digital technologies are becoming integral parts of life in China.

The China Urban Digital Economy Forum, which recently concluded in Shanghai, saw representatives from governments and related enterprises jointly focus on the country's digital development and its future application in people's lives and the economy.

Zhang Lijun, vice president of Tencent, said digital technologies, taking health codes as an example, have played an increasingly important role in Chinese cities amid the epidemic.

About 900 million people have used health codes via WeChat since February, with more than 50 billion visits, he added.

In addition, digital technologies have promoted poverty alleviation in Guiyang, the capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, said Sun Zhiming, the city's vice mayor.

"Big data can accurately identify the situation of each family and help farmers develop rural e-commerce," he said, adding that Guiyang has more than 600 e-commerce offices at present.

According to a report released in November, China's digital economy reached 35.8 trillion Yuan (about 5.49 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, accounting for 36.2 percent of the country's total GDP.

Among the world's top 10 companies by market capitalization, seven are from the digital economy field, said Jiang Bo, chairman of a Shanghai-based company specializing in the digital economy, adding that data is the core factor to drive high-quality economic development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Company Guiyang Shanghai Bo February November 2019 Market Family From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner for crackdown against illegal petrol ..

26 seconds ago

Tokyo tops 1,000 daily virus cases with new emerge ..

28 seconds ago

AC visits shelter homes to take stock of facilitie ..

29 seconds ago

PDM doing dirty politics just for NRO: Dr Gill

31 seconds ago

Afghan Military Kills 26 Taliban Militants in West ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000-mark fo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.