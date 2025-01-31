Open Menu

Digitization Is Must To Ensure Transparency, Merit: SACM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 06:17 PM

Special Assistant to KP CM on Science and Information Technology, Shafqat Ayaz has said that digitization of all government departments is must to ensure transparency and merit

He expressed these views while addressing an introductory meeting organized under the auspices of a private IT company 'PASHA' here in a local hotel on Friday.

He expressed these views while addressing an introductory meeting organized under the auspices of a private IT company ‘PASHA’ here in a local hotel on Friday.

Besides, the officials of private bank officials, chief executive officers of various IT companies and officials of Information Technology Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant paid tribute to the organization for organizing the best awareness program and appreciated the efforts of the private bank and IT Association.

He assured that he will take all necessary steps for the promotion of the sector, saying the process of development will be continued. He said that like Prisons’ Department, the process of digitizing all the departments of the province will continue.

He said that after digitization of the jails, now the inmates and their loved ones in the jail hold online meeting.

He said that has arrived that all the affairs of the provincial government are being made paperless beside working on holding e-cabinet meetings to save time and money.

He further said that he wished that all the hospitals and laboratories of the health department should be digitized and the data of each patient should be collected so that complete information about the patient's health would be available.

Special Assistant for Science and Technology Shafqat Ayaz assured all the private IT companies that the provincial government is taking serious steps to provide them with all possible support so that every department of the province can be digitized using science and technology to promote transparency and merit.

He said that there are ample investment opportunities in the IT sector in all the departments of the province and there is a need to attract the youth towards it.

At the end of the ceremony, the Special Assistant for Science and Technology Shafqat Ayaz was presented a commemorative shield by the association.

APP/aqk

