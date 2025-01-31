Digitization Is Must To Ensure Transparency, Merit: SACM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 06:17 PM
Special Assistant to KP CM on Science and Information Technology, Shafqat Ayaz has said that digitization of all government departments is must to ensure transparency and merit
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to KP CM on Science and Information Technology, Shafqat Ayaz has said that digitization of all government departments is must to ensure transparency and merit.
He expressed these views while addressing an introductory meeting organized under the auspices of a private IT company ‘PASHA’ here in a local hotel on Friday.
Besides, the officials of private bank officials, chief executive officers of various IT companies and officials of Information Technology Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant paid tribute to the organization for organizing the best awareness program and appreciated the efforts of the private bank and IT Association.
He assured that he will take all necessary steps for the promotion of the sector, saying the process of development will be continued. He said that like Prisons’ Department, the process of digitizing all the departments of the province will continue.
He said that after digitization of the jails, now the inmates and their loved ones in the jail hold online meeting.
He said that has arrived that all the affairs of the provincial government are being made paperless beside working on holding e-cabinet meetings to save time and money.
He further said that he wished that all the hospitals and laboratories of the health department should be digitized and the data of each patient should be collected so that complete information about the patient's health would be available.
Special Assistant for Science and Technology Shafqat Ayaz assured all the private IT companies that the provincial government is taking serious steps to provide them with all possible support so that every department of the province can be digitized using science and technology to promote transparency and merit.
He said that there are ample investment opportunities in the IT sector in all the departments of the province and there is a need to attract the youth towards it.
At the end of the ceremony, the Special Assistant for Science and Technology Shafqat Ayaz was presented a commemorative shield by the association.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit: SACM
SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resilient, technology based agri- ..
Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Champions Trophy conduct matter of prestige for Pakistan: Naqvi
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
More Stories From Business
-
Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit: SACM58 seconds ago
-
No increase in sugar price during Ramazan: Tanveer assures18 minutes ago
-
SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resilient, technology based agri-financing1 minute ago
-
Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revolutionize Cricket Sh ..23 minutes ago
-
ICCI demands appointment of full-time CDA Chairman28 minutes ago
-
PPP KP rejects imposition of tax on agriculture income38 minutes ago
-
CCP, SECP hold joint meeting to strengthen regulatory cooperation1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar1 minute ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1,500 per tola to Rs.291,8002 hours ago
-
SPI goes down by 0.36pc, decelerates to 0.44pc on YoY basis3 hours ago
-
Chicken prices increases by Rs 65 as compare with previous month in twin cities5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens Friday up6 hours ago