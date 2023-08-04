Open Menu

Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, JP Morgan Closed On August 2 - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, JP Morgan Closed on August 2 - Moscow

The direct channel between the Russian Agricultural Bank and the US JP Morgan, which the West and the UN portray as alternative to SWIFT, was closed on August 2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The direct channel between the Russian Agricultural Bank and the US JP Morgan, which the West and the UN portray as alternative to SWIFT, was closed on August 2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"So far, we cannot talk about any positive changes � even the direct channel established between the Russian Agricultural Bank and the US JP Morgan, which Western capitals and the UN tried to portray as a decent alternative to SWIFT, was closed on August 2," the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Bank August

Recent Stories

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowerin ..

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowering underprivileged sections :Sh ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Pu ..

Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Purchasing Power Parity in 2022

5 minutes ago
 US hiring cooler than expected in July, unemployme ..

US hiring cooler than expected in July, unemployment dips

5 minutes ago
 President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with pro ..

President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with profit to fraud victim

5 minutes ago
 Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

2 hours ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

2 hours ago
JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Aw ..

JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023

5 minutes ago
 Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture ..

Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture loan scheme

5 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

2 hours ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business