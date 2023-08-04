Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, JP Morgan Closed on August 2 - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The direct channel between the Russian Agricultural Bank and the US JP Morgan, which the West and the UN portray as alternative to SWIFT, was closed on August 2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"So far, we cannot talk about any positive changes � even the direct channel established between the Russian Agricultural Bank and the US JP Morgan, which Western capitals and the UN tried to portray as a decent alternative to SWIFT, was closed on August 2," the statement said.