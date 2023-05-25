UrduPoint.com

Direct Contact Established Between Taxpayers, Tax Authorities: FBR

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Direct contact established between taxpayers, tax authorities: FBR

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan has said that direct and close contact had been established between taxpayers and tax authorities through online open courts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan has said that direct and close contact had been established between taxpayers and tax authorities through online open courts.

Addressing an online open court on Thursday, he said that taxpayers could now directly inform the tax authorities about their problems and difficulties.

He said that solving the problems that come under his jurisdiction was his "first priority". However, all proposals related to the federal government's formulation of FBR and policy or changes in it would be forwarded to the relevant forums along with recommendations, Iqbal added.

In the online open court, the chief commissioner was assisted by Commissioner Road Holding Zone Tariq Jamal Khattak, Commissioner Peshawar Zone Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Commissioner Headquarters Bahadur Sher Afridi and Assistant Commissioner/Focal Person Faheem Rashid.

The chief commissioner and his team answered various queries from the taxpayers. While a taxpayer complained that a tax refund had been issued to him by the tax office concerned, but "this amount is not being credited to the bank".

The chief commissioner said that a special cell was working at the FBR level to issue the refund. In that regard, International Bank Account Number (IBAN) should be updated and the refund amount would be credited to the account. However, if there is any problem, they are always available for technical support.

To a question about new recruitments, he said that details had been provided to the FBR in that regard and an advertisement for recruitment would be published in newspapers.

On the other hand, the citizens have expressed satisfaction with the online court and said that most of their problems were solved.

