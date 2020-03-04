UrduPoint.com
Direct Coronavirus Impact On Russian Economy Minimal - Central Bank

Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:51 PM

Direct Coronavirus Impact on Russian Economy Minimal - Central Bank

The direct impact of the coronavirus infection on the Russian economy is minimal and the situation in the national economy and financial markets is stable, but requires constant monitoring and balanced decision-making, First Deputy Governor of the Russian Central Bank Ksenia Yudaeva told reporters on Wednesday

"The direct impact [of the coronavirus outbreak] on our economy is minimal. There is an indirect effect through a change in the situation in other countries, but in general, if we evaluate the situation with the economy and financial markets, today it is quite stable, but at the same time it requires constant monitoring and careful decision-making," Yudaeva said.

"The direct impact [of the coronavirus outbreak] on our economy is minimal. There is an indirect effect through a change in the situation in other countries, but in general, if we evaluate the situation with the economy and financial markets, today it is quite stable, but at the same time it requires constant monitoring and careful decision-making," Yudaeva said.

At the same time, the first deputy governor of the Central Bank emphasized that the regulator is ready to use all the available tools to maintain financial stability if necessary.

To date, the coronavirus disease originating in China has infected over 93,000 people, of whom nearly 3,200 have died and over 50,000 have recovered. It has already spread to more than 70 countries across the world.

The global spread of the coronavirus has sparked widespread fears of an economic downturn. Stock markets have been experiencing turbulence, and many central banks are taking preparatory measures to support economies, many businesses are shut, flights are canceled and public life is brought to a halt in badly hit nations.

