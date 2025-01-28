Direct Flights Between Pakistan, Bangladesh To Launch Soon: Bangladeshi Envoy
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan on Tuesday announced that direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh were expected to begin within the next few months. This significant development is set to enhance connectivity and foster stronger economic and cultural ties between the two countries, he said.
During a meeting with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and his team, the High Commissioner also revealed that cargo flights between Dhaka, Karachi, and Lahore would also commence soon, further facilitating trade and business exchanges.
He highlighted Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening business partnerships with Pakistan, emphasizing the ease of obtaining Bangladeshi visas online for Pakistani citizens.
He also encouraged both countries to explore joint ventures and industrial collaborations to maximize bilateral benefits. He pointed out that there are ample opportunities for the businessmen of both countries to ink joint ventures for mutual prosperity, underscoring the vast potential for trade and investment.
On trade, the high commissioner mentioned the opportunities in various sectors with Pakistan exporting goods such as sugar, steel, surgical instruments cement, dry fruits, pink salt, milk products, marble, and coal to Bangladesh. In turn Pakistan can import items like tea and jute from Bangladesh, creating a complementary trade dynamic between the two countries.
The ICCI President stressed that the business, industry and trade communities of both countries could achieve significant milestones through economic diplomacy. He expressed his intention to visit Bangladesh with a delegation of potential investors at the earliest opportunity, with the goal of inking memoranda of understanding with the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other relevant bodies.
President Qureshi also highlighted the facilitation desks at ICCI, which assist the business community in overcoming challenges to ease of doing business.
He also mentioned the Chamber’s other initiatives to boost economic and commercial activities in the region by holding exhibitions and expos.
Former ICCI Presidents Zubair Ahmed Shaikh, Mian Akram Farid and Mian Shaukat Masood emphasized that Bangladesh presents a unique opportunity for quickly enhancing bilateral trade, given the complementary nature of the two countries’ economies. They noted that sectors such as industrial collaborations, joint ventures, technology transfers, B2B engagements, and chamber-to-chamber cooperation are key areas for growth.
The meeting was attended by ICCI members, including Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, former Presidents Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Shaikh Aamir Waheed and executive members Ishaq Sial, Chaudhry Mohammad Irfan, Imran Minhas, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Rohail Anwar Butt, Mohammad Waseem Chaudhry, and Shumaila Siddiqui.
The participants expressed strong optimism about the future of Pakistan-Bangladesh trade and said that the direct flights would play role in advancing this partnership. This development marks a pivotal step towards enhancing economic relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, with both nations eager to seize the opportunities presented by improved connectivity and closer business ties, they said.
