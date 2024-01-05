Directive for accelerating construction work at mega projects

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered for accelerating the pace of work at the ongoing mega projects in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered for accelerating the pace of work at the ongoing mega projects in the district.

Presiding over a meeting, called to review under-construction mega projects in the district, she directed the departments concerned to make efforts to complete the public welfare projects within the stipulated time-frame.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and officers of the Building Department were also present.

The commissioner took briefing on different stages of the project including Allied Hospital Surgical Emergency, OPD New Block, Abdullahpur- Jhumra Road flyover, public park, Safe City Project and establishment of a park at the site of the old vegetable market. She said that the district administration was determined to complete up-gradation work of Allied Hospital by January 31.

Earlier, the caretaker CM also reviewed the progress on the project through video-link.