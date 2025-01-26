Open Menu

Directive For People’s Registration Under Punjab Socio Economic Registry Program

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Directive for people’s registration under Punjab Socio Economic Registry program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Deputy Director (DD) Local Government Shehzad Akram has directed the secretaries of Union Councils (UCs) to accelerate their efforts for speeding up registration of the people under Punjab Socio Economic Registry program.

He said that socio economic registry program was a milestone initiative of the Punjab government which would help to mitigate sufferings of the peoples in addition to raising their life standard. Therefore, the UC secretaries should use all available resources including announcements through loud speakers of the mosques to expedite this process.

He directed the UC secretaries to ensure at least 50 registrations daily and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also advised the UC secretaries to arrange camps at ward and village level and register the people without any discrimination. In this regard, the weekly off was also cancelled for all union councils till mid February as the UC secretaries were bound to submit report of complete registration till February 15, 2025.

He also directed the UC secretaries to remain present in their offices and ensure completion of all types of documents.

