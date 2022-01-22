Director excise wows maximum facilities for taxpayers

Newly posted Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Multan division, Abdullah Khan Jalbani, assumed charge of office here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Newly posted Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Multan division, Abdullah Khan Jalbani, assumed charge of office here on Saturday.

Upon arrival at the office, excise officers and employees warmly welcome him and also presented bouquet.

Later, addressing the Excise department officials and staff, Director Excise Abdullah Khan thanked them for warm welcome.

He said that they will work as a team to achieve the department's goals as we have done before.

He said that maximum facilities would be provided to taxpayers and grievances of the taxpayers also be addressed.

On this occasion, Deputy Director admin/ETO property wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, Mubashir Riaz, Sheikh Muhammad Arif, Abdul Majeed Qureshi, Rao Javed Akhtar, Excise and Taxation Officers Munawar Hussain PA, Niaz Dhilon, Malik Abdul Majeed Nandla and others were also present.