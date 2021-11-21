Director General Pakistan Post visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Post Khalid Javed and Chief Postmaster Sialkot Fayaz Gul on Sunday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar and Chairman Departmental Committee on Post Office/Telecommunication Sheikh Faisal Naveed welcomed the guests.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar appreciated the broad vision and the role of Pakistan Post in provision of communication linkages to individuals and businesses as well.

He said that Pakistan Post was evolving with changing market by emphasizing the use of latest technologies such as establishment of UMS and EMS Plus services, moving beyond what was traditionally regarded as its core postal business.

The LCCI President requested the Director General Pakistan Post Khalid Javed Khalid Javed to provide more secure and timely delivery of mail and consignment service through Pakistan Post at the customers' destination in affordable rates especially of the EMS.

Director General Pakistan Post Khalid Javed thanked and acknowledged the efforts of business community of Sialkot in promoting national exports at international markets while establishing state of the art Airport and Airline.

He assured of his full support and commitment to resolve the issues faced by the export sector of Sialkot in relevant forum.

He emphasized on the use of social media platforms to lodge complaints and submit general inquiries related to Pakistan Post for expeditious resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Postmaster Fayaz Gul said that customers could track the delivery of their parcel sent through Pakistan Post via Express Mail Track & Trace System (EMTTS) and mobile application whereas the price quotation for international freight could be attained by online postage calculator available at Express Post Website.

He also mentioned that Pakistan Post had welcomed private courier companies for possible collaboration to utilize the vast network of Pakistan Post to reduce the lead time.

He shared that E-commerce Facilitation Center for amazon shipments was established at the GPO office to educate and facilitate exporters and B2B2C trade, moreover thesystem of EMS plus was also integrated with WeBOC for automated custom clearance.

The meeting was attended by SCCI executive committee members and exporters.