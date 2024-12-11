Open Menu

Director Livestock Visits Jhang, Distributes CM Livestock Cards Among Cattle Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar on Wednesday visited various veterinary hospitals in Jhang and Shorkot to distribute Chief Minister (CM) Livestock Cards among the cattle farmers.

He inspected the Civil Veterinary Hospital Shorkot City, office of the Deputy Director Livestock Shorkot, Civil Veterinary Dispensary Ghugh, office of Additional Director Livestock Jhang, and Civil Veterinary Hospital Tallanwala and reviewed the veterinary services being provided to the livestock farmers.

He said the CM Livestock Cards scheme was a part of Punjab government's efforts to boost meat production and exports while improving the economic conditions of livestock farmers.

Dr. Badar joined by the son of former MPA Chaudhary Abdul Ghani distributed CM Livestock Cards at Shorkot and said that 81 cards had so far been issued to successful applicants in Jhang district.

He highlighted the CM Livestock Card Scheme as a transformative step by the Punjab government and said that it would offer significant benefits to the livestock farmers.

He also advised the farmers to visit their local agricultural extension offices to apply for livestock cards and collection thereof.

