- Home
- Business
- News
- Director Livestock visits Jhang, distributes CM livestock cards among cattle farmers
Director Livestock Visits Jhang, Distributes CM Livestock Cards Among Cattle Farmers
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar on Wednesday visited various veterinary hospitals in Jhang and Shorkot to distribute Chief Minister (CM) Livestock Cards among the cattle farmers
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar on Wednesday visited various veterinary hospitals in Jhang and Shorkot to distribute Chief Minister (CM) Livestock Cards among the cattle farmers.
He inspected the Civil Veterinary Hospital Shorkot City, office of the Deputy Director Livestock Shorkot, Civil Veterinary Dispensary Ghugh, office of Additional Director Livestock Jhang, and Civil Veterinary Hospital Tallanwala and reviewed the veterinary services being provided to the livestock farmers.
He said the CM Livestock Cards scheme was a part of Punjab government's efforts to boost meat production and exports while improving the economic conditions of livestock farmers.
Dr. Badar joined by the son of former MPA Chaudhary Abdul Ghani distributed CM Livestock Cards at Shorkot and said that 81 cards had so far been issued to successful applicants in Jhang district.
He highlighted the CM Livestock Card Scheme as a transformative step by the Punjab government and said that it would offer significant benefits to the livestock farmers.
He also advised the farmers to visit their local agricultural extension offices to apply for livestock cards and collection thereof.
Recent Stories
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects
Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,S ..
CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, directs execution of plan to improve ..
More Stories From Business
-
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 20249 minutes ago
-
Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organize seminar on Islamic Banking41 minutes ago
-
Jam kamal pledges support for Chemical Industry amid power, EFS Challenges3 minutes ago
-
FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan delegation meets Rana Tanveer3 hours ago
-
FPCCI launches Pakistan-EU Forum to bolster trade, investment4 hours ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani University for agriculture re ..3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooperation, climate action3 hours ago
-
Ex-FCCI President nominated as Chairman of Advisory Council5 hours ago
-
China's auto sector achieves strong growth in November5 hours ago
-
ADB approves 500 mln USD loan to boost public funds efficiency in Philippines3 hours ago
-
SECP launches policy framework to enhance women financial inclusion6 hours ago
-
Stocks struggle for direction before US inflation data3 hours ago